Diego Simeone claims La Liga title is Barcelona’s to lose

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone believes Barcelona have shown why they will be La Liga champions in 2023.

Ferran Torres’ first half goal sealed a crucial 1-0 win for Xavi’s leaders over Atletico to open up an 11-point title advantage with eight games left to play.

La Blaugrana are edging closer to a first league title since 2019, with Real Madrid falling short in their title defence, and Atletico unable to haul them back.

Neither side impressed in a gritty victory for Barcelona against Los Rojiblancos in Catalonia, but Simeone stated the ability of the hosts to get three points over the line should seal their title goal.

“We weren’t forceful enough in front of goal. Griezmann missed a chance for us and then Ferran scores a great goal for them”, as per reports from Marca.

“Strength in these situations makes you a champion. In your area, and in the opposition box, that’s where you have the chance to be a champion.”

Barcelona now have eight games left to seal the title with a midweek trip to Rayo Vallecano presenting a challenge for Xavi.

The Catalans have not beaten Rayo in their last three meetings, with Xavi failing to win against them, since his return to the Camp Nou in 2021.

Barcelona need 14 points to mathematically confirm themselves as champions, with the potential of five wins needed from eight games, in the run-in.