Carlo Ancelotti laments state of Santiago Bernabeu pitch after victory over Celta Vigo

There is much excitement at Real Madrid about the redevelopment work currently taking place at the Santiago Bernabeu, which is due to be completed later this year.

The work has been going on for a few years now, and for this season, has seen several thousands seats go unused as final preparations are completed ahead of the new stadium’s unveiling, which is expected to be in November or December.

However, the construction work has caused problems this season, with the pitch having needed to be replaced no less than four times already, as dust and dirt interfere with the playing surface.

The pitch was only replaced last month, but it was visibly in poor shape during Real Madrid’s victory over Celta Vigo on Saturday evening, and Carlo Ancelotti was unimpressed, as per Sport.

“It is quite evident that the work affects the pitch, it was already known. The field has changed periodically. It is nothing new, it is suffering and it will change naturally. It has been changed many times, because with the works, it deteriorates quite quickly.”

Real Madrid will hope that the state of the pitch won’t affect the team in its remaining home fixtures this season, especially in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Manchester City, which takes place at the Bernabeu next month.

Image via EFE