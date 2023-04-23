Carlo Ancelotti hails ‘extraordinary’ Eduardo Camavinga in Celta Vigo win

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti singled out Eduardo Camavinga for praise in their 2-0 La Liga home win over Celta Vigo.

Lo Blancos have closed the title gap behind leaders Barcelona to eight points overnight, as part of a potential battle to keep up their title defence hopes.

Ancelotti’s charges were far from their best against the Galicians , with Spanish international Marco Asensio’s breakthrough goal, their first clear opening at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Eder Militao doubled the hosts advantage after the restart, to seal a key win, but Ancelotti highlighted Camavinga, who once again filled in at left back for the Italian.

“He’s a player with extraordinary qualities. He can play anywhere on the pitch, he’s special. He can play as a midfielder, or as a defender”, as per reports from Marca.

Despite previously hinting at his desire to return to midfield, Camavinga looks set to continue at left back in the coming weeks, as part of Ancelotti’s run-in plans.

The French international has unexpectedly forced his way into Ancelotti’s XI, in the remodelled position, with midfield action hard to come by.

