Barcelona President Joan Laporta tight-lipped on Lionel Messi speculation

Lionel Messi’s name has been on the lips of the entire Barcelona support for several weeks now, ever since the chance of him returning in the summer became a genuine possibility.

Messi’s contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the season, and the French champions are resigned to losing him in the summer.

Amid speculation that Messi is currently in Barcelona, and ahead of Sunday’s match against Atletico Madrid, Joan Laporta was asked about the possibility of the Argentine returning to the club, as per Sport. However, he refused to give much away.

“Today it’s time to meet with Atletico.”

Given that Messi has kept his visit to Barcelona under wraps, it’s no surprise that Laporta has refused to fuel further speculation over the 36-year-old’s future.

However, excitement over a possible return for Messi is unlikely to die down anytime soon, and Barcelona will hope to like it a reality this summer.