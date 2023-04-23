Barcelona keeping tabs on situation of Chelsea duo ahead of summer transfer window

Despite their precarious financial situation, Barcelona are determined to strengthen Xavi Hernandez’s first team squad this summer, as they look to build on the positives of this season.

However, their financial issues will likely mean that only low or no cost deals are pursued, in order to comply with La Liga’s Financial Fair Play regulations, ahead of next season.

Lionel Messi, Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez are among those that see their contracts expire at their respective clubs, and all three have been heavily linked with moves to Barcelona. N’Golo Kante has been likewise, although speculation has cooled in recent months.

However, Sport have reported that Barcelona are monitoring the situations of Kante and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Chelsea. The Premier League giants need to get rid of players this summer in order to comply with FFP themselves, and Barcelona could look to take advantage.

Despite this, both deals would have their sticking points. Barcelona cannot afford to pay a transfer fee for Aubameyang, while Kante is reportedly keen on staying at Chelsea. Either way, it is a situation that will continue to be monitored, and the La Liga leaders will hope to take advantage.