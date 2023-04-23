Antonio Rudiger opens up on receiving letter from Florentino Perez in 2016

From a young age, many footballers aspire to play for Real Madrid, but they accept that those dreams may never become a reality.

Antonio Rudiger was one of those players. Back in 2016, the German international was at Roma, having just completed a permanent transfer from Stuttgart.

After suffering a serious injury, Rudiger recounted to Canal+ Africa (via Marca) how he received a letter from his future-President Perez.

“I received a letter from Florentino Perez in 2016. I had the letter every day in front of me and I asked myself, ‘A man like me?’ Before that letter, Real Madrid seemed very far away to me. I said that one day I will get there, one day I will play there.

“He wished me a speedy recovery. I couldn’t believe it. My mother has it saved.”

Rudiger also opened up on when he decided that he wanted to make the move to Real Madrid, which came to fruition last summer.

“Do you know when I really realised I could go? When I lifted the Champions League with Chelsea, then I knew I could go. At that moment, I understood that I was ready to sign for Real Madrid. You want to be on the winning side, then you have to go to Real Madrid.”

Rudiger had a difficult start to his time at Real Madrid, but he has since become a dependable part of Carlo Ancelotti’s side. He will hope to end his first season at the club on a high, as he aims to secure his second Champions League winners medal.