Analysis: How would Kai Havertz fit into first team plans at Real Madrid?

Real Madrid intend to do serious business in the transfer market over the next few years, starting with this summer. Club officials are desperate to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, while moves are reportedly being planned for Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe next summer.

The latter two would help solve Real Madrid’s lack of depth in the striker department, but with any prospective deals not likely to take place until next summer, the issue would remain for next season.

Karim Benzema is the undisputed starter at Real Madrid, but aside from that, there is little to no depth this season. When the Frenchman has been injured or absent, Rodrygo has often filled in his place, but the Brazilian is typically utilised on the wings by Carlo Ancelotti.

Although Benzema’s fitness issues have been resolved of late, there will be linger doubt over his body’s fragility going into next season. Alvaro Rodriguez will be promoted from the youth setup, but there is doubts over whether the youngster will suffice as backup.

A possible option for Real Madrid could be Kai Havertz, and 90min (via Fichajes) have reported that the club’s hierarchy have opened talks with Chelsea over a possible deal for the German international.

Having previously played on the wing or in an attacking midfield position at Bayer Leverkusen, Havertz has been played as a striker for much of his time at Chelsea, which has brought varying degrees of success.

In terms of a striking option for Real Madrid, he would be an adept backup to Benzema, but given his strengths, he would be better served playing in midfield if he were to make the move this summer.

Havertz ranks very high in terms of passing and defensive statistics, which is good for build-up play and tracking back work, but for Real Madrid, they would want him to score goals as a striker, and his recent record for that flatters to deceive.

As a number 10, there is reason to believe that he would thrive, but with Ancelotti favouring a 4-3-3 system, it is unlikely that he would get the opportunity to play there. If Ancelotti does use a 4-2-3-1, he already has Rodrygo anyway.

As a Federico Valverde-esque player, Havertz could be a good addition to Real Madrid, although he would find it very difficult to displace the Uruguayan. Outside of that, he could struggle to fit in.

Havertz is certainly a good player, but given the way that Real Madrid play, and the options already at the club, it would be a transfer that, on the face of it, doesn’t make too much sense. Chelsea need to sell this summer in order to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations, but a deal would still be somewhat expensive.

In reality, Real Madrid should be saving for signing Haaland next summer, as in terms of forward options, he is the best in the business right now. There’s little need for a player like Havertz, given the current state of the first team squad.