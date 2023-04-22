Xavi Hernandez talks up Lamine Yamal as 15-year-old earns first senior squad call-up

With Pedri and Frenkie De Jong returning, you’d be forgiven for thinking that the midfield duo would be the big talking point of Barcelona’s squad for Sunday’s match against Atletico Madrid.

Rather, the big story is the inclusion of 15-year-old Lamine Yamal, who is very highly regarded at the club. He has trained with the first team on several occasions this season, but it is the first time he has been called up.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s match, as per Sport, Xavi Hernandez talked up Yamal, and explained that he can have an impact in the season run-in.

“He’s a player who has talent. He is very young, he is 15 years old, but he can help us. He is a footballer who can make his stage at Barcelona. He is happy and grateful. If he is on the list, he can play.

“He has trained well and we have seen him well, that’s why he comes with us. He has talent and he can be useful.”

Yamal is the youngest player to ever be called up to a Barcelona first team squad, and he will hope to make his debut against Atletico Madrid, where he could become the club’s youngest ever player.