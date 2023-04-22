Unai Emery hoping to steal La Liga starlet from under Real Madrid’s noses

Since taking over earlier this season, Unai Emery has transformed Aston Villa from mid-table fodder to European challengers. They sit in sixth place, just six points off the Champions League places.

This summer, Emery will hope to continue that momentum in the transfer window, and the La Liga market is expected to be one that they explore, having already signed Alex Moreno from Real Betis in January.

Sport have reported that Aston Villa are interested in signing Samuel Chukwueze from Villarreal. The 23-year-old has been in fine form of late, which included scoring a match-winning brace against Real Madrid two weeks ago.

Real Madrid are also reportedly interested in Chukwueze, who will have a release clause of €80m this summer. However, his contract expires at the end of next summer, so he could be available on a cut-price deal.

Real Madrid will feel that they can compete with Aston Villa for Chukwueze’s signature, although it remains to be seen whether their reported interest translates into a bid in the summer.