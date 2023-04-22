Real Madrid make arrangements to offer new deal to out of contract star

On the pitch, Real Madrid face a busy season run-in over the next few weeks, as they target success in the Champions League and Copa del Rey.

Off-field, it is also a busy time for the club, as they look to begin preparations for the summer transfer window, and next season. The next few weeks will be crucial in this, with seven first team players out of contract at the end of the season.

Toni Kroos and Karim Benzema have both reportedly agreed new deals, but it still leaves Nacho Fernandez, Luka Modric, Dani Ceballos, Marco Asensio and Mariano Diaz out of contract. However, the latter will almost certainly leave.

Diario AS have reported that Real Madrid are preparing to offer Ceballos a contract in the near future, with the 26-year-old having impressed club officials in recent months.

Ceballos has been a fringe player for much of his time at Real Madrid, but he has seen regular playing time in 2023, and he appears to have done enough to earn himself a new contract at the reigning European champions.