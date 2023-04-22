Raul Gonzalez expected to leave Real Madrid in the summer after successful season with Castilla

Real Madrid Castilla have been excellent this season, and are well in contention to achieve promotion to the second tier of Spanish football.

With six games remaining this season, they sit in second in Primera Federacion Group 1, but they only trail leaders Alarcon on goal difference.

Raul Gonzalez has done a terrific job in charge of Castilla this season, and understandably, his stock has risen over the course of the campaign. He has been linked with taking over at Schalke 04, whom he played for during his playing days.

Jose Manuel Moreno has reported that Raul will not renew his contract as Real Madrid Castilla head coach, meaning that he is expected to leave the club as a whole this summer. He would only stay if promoted to the first team, either as head coach or on Carlo Ancelotti’s coaching staff.

With his stock high, and Ancelotti expected to stay, Raul will almost certainly depart Real Madrid, as he looks to begin his professional managerial career.