Raphinha linked with Premier League return this summer after only one year at Barcelona

After signing for Barcelona last summer, great things were expected of Raphinha, following his successful spell at Premier League side Leeds United.

The Brazilian winger attracted interest from across Europe, but he chose to join Barcelona. However, despite showcasing excellent form at times this season, his inconsistency has been somewhat of a problem.

With Barcelona continuing to struggle financially, significant player sales will be required this summer, as the club are also seeking reinforcements for Xavi Hernandez’s first team squad. As a result, Raphinha could be in the firing line.

Raphinha is not expected to be short on suitors, if Barcelona do decide to sell him. Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing him, while MD have reported that Newcastle are also keen to make a move this summer.

Both clubs have shown their ability to spend big this season, and Barcelona will hope to at least reclaim the €58m they spent on Raphinha, should they decide to sell him, as the La Liga leaders target improving their finances.

