Manchester United considering La Liga keeper as possible David De Gea replacement

It’s safe to say that David De Gea had a difficult evening against Sevilla on Thursday. The former Atletico Madrid keeper conceded three goals as Manchester United crashed out of the Europa League, with the third coming from a massive error.

De Gea’s ability to be number one at Man United has since been called into question, and there is speculation that club officials could look to replace the Spaniard this summer.

According to GiveMeSport, one of the players that could replace De Gea is Giorgi Mamardashvili. The Valencia stopper is highly regarded across Europa, and has been in good form for Los Che this season, despite their precarious position in the La Liga table.

Mamardashvili is believed to be high on Man United’s list to replace De Gea, and they could get him on a cut-price fee this summer, should Valencia be relegated from La Liga.

Irrespective of what league Valencia are in next season, Mamardashvili is expected to leave this summer, and Los Che are likely to be tasked with replacing him.