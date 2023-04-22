Lazio interested in Barcelona’s latest La Masia graduate

Serie A giants Lazio have registered an interest in Barcelona youth team star Marc Casado.

Spanish U19 international Casado has been a key player for the La Blaugrana B team in the last 12 months establishing a reputation as potential future midfield star.

Xavi has brought the 19-year-old into his first team plans since the start of 2023 following his senior debut, just before the World Cup break.

Casado has continued to feature in matchday squads for Xavi, but with no match action in the run-in, as he switches between first team and reserve duty.

As per reports from Diario AS, Casado’s status as a versatile ‘new Sergio Busquets’ has triggered an increase in transfer attention in him, with Lazio sending scouts to watch him this month.

Casado is contracted to Barcelona until 2024, with an additional 12-month extension option available, with the Catalans unlikely to considering anything other than a possible loan exit in 2023/24.