Isi Palazon committed to Rayo Vallecano project

Rayo Vallecano star Isi Palazon is determined to continue his upward progress at the club in 2023.

The 28-year-old forward has played a key role for Andoni Iraola’s side this season with seven La Liga goals, and five assists, so far in 2022/23.

His eye-catching form has turned him into a fan’s favourite in Vallecas in the last 12 months with the Rayo faithful leading the calls for him to be called up by La Roja.

“This is possibly the best moment of my career. But, I know I can give more and I’m ambitious”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“I have room to improve and we can achieve many more things, individually and collectively. That keeps my feet on the ground.”

If Rayo can secure a late season rally, in the final stretch of 2022/23, and clinch European qualification, it will be their first continental campaign since 2001.