Details revealed of Real Madrid’s expected contract offer to Jude Bellingham

The Jude Bellingham transfer saga is expected to come to a head this summer, with the English midfielder very likely to leave Borussia Dortmund.

Bellingham has been highly sought after for much of the season, with Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool having been the three leading candidates for his signature.

However, with the latter having seemingly dropped out of the race, it appears to be a straight fight between the two Champions League semi-finalists to see how signs the 19-year-old this summer.

DefensaCentral have reported some of the details in the contract that Real Madrid are expected to offer Bellingham this summer. The teenager would earn €13m per season, which would make him one of the highest paid players at the club, and the length of contract is expected to be six years.

Real Madrid anticipate that Man City will offer Bellingham more money, as well as doing the same with Dortmund, but nevertheless, they hope that the player himself will reject the advances of the Premier League champions in order to sign for them.