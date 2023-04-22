Barcelona wonderkid breaks club record after receiving call-up for Atletico Madrid clash

Since taking the reins in November 2021, Xavi Hernandez has often given young players the opportunity to appear in matchday squads for the first team. This season, the likes of Angel Alarcon, Aleix Garrido and Estanis Pedrola have all been called up at various times.

The latest to be included is Lamine Yamal, who has been called up to the squad for Sunday’s showdown clash against Atletico Madrid. Yamal is highly regarded at Barcelona, and has trained with the first team on several occasions, but before now, he had not been included in a matchday squad.

At 15 years and 283 days, Yamal is the youngest player to ever be included in a Barcelona first team squad, and he would become the club’s youngest ever player if he comes on against Atletico.

Pedri and Frenkie De Jong have also returned to the Barcelona first team squad. Pedri has been out since mid-February, while De Jong has not played since El Clasico before the international break.

Barcelona will have a tough task of defeating Atletico Madrid on Sunday. Statistically, Diego Simeone’s side have been the best team in Europe since the halfway point of the season, and they will hope to continue that run at the Spotify Camp Nou.