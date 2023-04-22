Barcelona handed extra injury boost as key defender returns to light training

In recent weeks, Barcelona’s excellent domestic form has tailed off, with injuries to key players being labelled as a large reason as to why.

Ousmane Dembele, Pedri, Frenkie De Jong and Andreas Christensen have all been missing for at least several weeks, in a time that has seen Barcelona go on a current run of three matches without a win.

However, De Jong and Pedri are expected to return on Sunday against Atletico Madrid, and Barcelona have now been boosted by Christensen returning to light training. As per MD, the Dane was seen running on the pitch by himself during Saturday’s session.

Christensen has been in excellent form for Barcelona this season, and has firmly established himself as a key player for Xavi Hernandez since he moved from Chelsea last summer.

Christensen will not be available against Atletico, but there is hope among Barcelona officials that he will be in contention to face Real Betis next week.