Analysis: Who is Alexander Bah, the highly-rated right back linked with Barcelona?

Barcelona’s right back issues have been well documented. Ever since Dani Alves departed the club for the first time in 2016, they have struggled to replace him.

At present, Jules Kounde has been tasked with holding down the position, despite his preference being to play in central defence. Sergi Roberto, Ronald Araujo and Alejandro Balde have all also filled in at times, but likewise, they are natural in other positions.

Barcelona’s precarious financial position is expected to make it difficult to do transfers this summer, and this could mean that they are unable to recruit a new right back.

Xavi Hernandez will have to make do with the aforementioned others, with Julian Araujo, who has been training with the club since February but will officially join in the summer, expected to be sent out on loan in order to play regular first team football.

However, local media in Denmark, as relayed by Sport, have reported that Barcelona are interested in signing Benfica’s Alexander Bah. The 25-year-old joined the Portuguese giants last summer from Slavia Prague, and he has impressed during his first season at the club.

Bah has one goal and six assists in 39 matches this season, although it will be his defensive ability that Barcelona have been particularly impressed by. He ranks among the best right backs in Europe in terms of blocks, tackles and interceptions.

Xavi favours having a more balanced right back, to counteract the offensiveness of Alejandro Balde on the other flank, and Bah would certainly fit that bill. Along with his defensive ability, he is more than adept at attacking from full back.

He would also fit into Barcelona’s style of play with ease, as his passing ability is more than up to standard. He ranks highly in passes attempted and progressive passes received, so he should have little problem adapting to the Barcelona style.

Like most non-free transfer deals for Barcelona, much will depend on how much Benfica would command for Bah’s services. However, local Danish media believe that he would be a more economical option to other right back targets, including Juan Foyth and Joao Cancelo.

Even still, Barcelona’s finances are very strained, and any sort of transfer fee could be hard to come by this summer, even despite the fact that club officials are planning for several player sales.

Of all the options that have been linked with Barcelona, Bah (along with Foyth) appears to be one that would fit Xavi’s style well. However, a move this summer would be extremely difficult, but it could be one to watch in the future.

