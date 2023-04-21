WATCH: Incredible Sevilla scenes after Manchester United victory leave players enchanted

Sevilla fans are waking up on Friday morning, and despite all the rubbing of their eyes and pinching, continue to live the dream. Los Nervionenses secured a 3-0 victory Manchester United in the Europa League, securing their place in the semi-finals. It left a number of Sevilla players enchanted by the atmosphere on an electric European night.

After the match the Sevilla players celebrated with their fans in the stands, who had helped ratchet up the pressure on United, plagued by mistakes on the night. Ahead of the game, fans even turned up at the house of departed player Antonio Puerta to sing his name to his father.

“It’s the most magical night I’ve experienced in my four years at Pizjuan. It’s a magical night for everyone, a sensation of impressive enjoyment and immense joy for everyone,” Lucas Ocampos told ED.

“It was an impressive feeling -when I scored and celebrated-, one of the most beautiful moments. The entire stadium in white. It was an almost goal. When they disallowed it, I didn’t care, I knew that the team was going to continue. It was an impressive dynamic, I knew that today we would eat them and so it was.”

Con un estadio y una afición así era imposible no pasar. La impresionante noche del Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán. #LaCasaDelFútbol #UEL pic.twitter.com/tVSZjwn1Pm — Fútbol en Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarFutbol) April 20, 2023

Compatriot Erik Lamela was similarly impressed with their fans.

“It was a great game. I’m very happy. It is crazy to play in this atmosphere that was experienced in the stands. What more could you want. As a football player, it’s the best.”

Youssef En-Nesyri was the star of the show, putting away a double as he pounced on Manchester United mistakes.

“I have never seen an atmosphere like this in my life. Only in the derby, but this is more than in the derby. We have to continue like this, together, if we continue like this we will achieve more victories and go far.”

Sevilla's players and fans celebrate together 🔥 They've done it again in the Europa League…#UEL pic.twitter.com/cwCpz5K9gl — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 20, 2023

French defender Loic Bade only arrived on loan from Rennes (via Nottingham Forest), but is now on the verge of a European semi-final against Juventus.

“It was incredible. I got goosebumps. As I said, playing in an atmosphere like this, for me, is the best. It is what a player always dreams of and desires. Grateful, like the rest of the team.”

▶️ ASÍ estaba el 𝗩𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗨𝗔𝗥𝗜𝗢 después del partido 🤪 Nuestros máquinas están 𝗠𝗨𝗬 𝗕𝗜𝗘𝗡 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/vBA2I5uPYA — Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) April 20, 2023

Sevilla, now eight points clear of the relegation zone, can now look upwards rather than down, and will be feeling as if they can beat anyone put in front of them in Europe from here on out.