WATCH: Casemiro reacts with bitter comment on Sevilla success following Manchester United defeat

Manchester United star Casemiro reacted somewhat increduously to a question put to him after Sevilla beat his side 3-0 to dump them out of the competition. The Brazilian was not having any comparison between Sevilla and former side Real Madrid.

Much of the conversation in Spain over the last week has been about Sevilla in the Europa League mimicking Los Blancos in the Champions League. Regardless of league form, they both seem to have a knack for performing in Europe.

That comparison was made even more pointed with much of vibrant Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan dressed in white, and two goalkeeping mistakes thrown in for good measure.

Speaking after the match, it was put to Casemiro that the two are somewhat similar.

“You still have seven left, right?”

“Well, he has eight left to get to [get to the same level] Madrid,” Casemiro said with a shrug, which no doubt will have gone down well with Madridistas, before leaving.

Casemiro himself was unusually imprecise during the game, with United’s midfield struggling to cope with Ivan Rakitic. Casemiro might have won many times at the Sanchez Pizjuan with Real Madrird, but in this instance was forfced to return tail between legs.