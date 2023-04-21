Saudi Arabia make last ditch attempt for Real Madrid star Luka Modric with €50m offer

All signs point to Luka Modric staying at Real Madrid next season, but htat will not stop other sides trying to tempt him elsewhere.

The 37-year-old is once again having an excellent season, albeit with dips, and remains a starter for Los Blancos during the biggest games. The Croatian is out of contract this summer, and has previously said that he would like to remain at the club, although he wants to earn his place.

It is said that he has been told he will be offered a new deal, but is yet to negotiate with the club. Any new deal would be for one more year, due to Real Madrid’s policy with players over 30.

As per Diario AS though, an unnamed side from Saudi Arabia are willing to double his salary. They would offer him €25m per year after tax over a two-year deal, totalling €50m for Modric should he want it.

Modric himself appears committed to Los Blancos and wants to continue at this level. It seems unlikely he would consider the offer, unless things fell through with Real Madrid. If they did, he would not want for money.