Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti clears up Karim Benzema frustration ever Chelsea change

Carlo Ancelotti has told the press that there are no issues between him and star forward Karim Benzema. The French forward was taken off after 71 minutes against Chelsea in the Champions League, and did not look best pleased at the decision.

The Italian manager told the press after the match that Benzema had some discomfort in his foot, whereas the player appeared to think he was fine to carry on.

Ancelotti cleared up the idea that Benzema was angry with him for the change and using the injury as an excuse.

“Karim is fine, he had this knock and I took him off him because when I think the game is over I think about giving him a little more rest like Kroos and Modric”.

Benzema trained without issues ahead of the game, and Ancelotti confirmed he had addressed the issue personally with the Frenchman.

“The important thing is to explain it, I have spoken with him that if I can take minutes from him I will do it. It didn’t make sense for him to continue with that little problem and the game decided. He understood it perfectly.”

The veteran star has had a tricky season this year, missing much of the first half of it through niggling injuries. Only in April has he looked similar to the Ballon d’Or winner from last year, and it is understandable from his perspective that he might have wanted to play as much as possible now sharp again. Equally, Ancelotti gave valid reasons for removing him.