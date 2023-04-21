Real Madrid set Croatia retirement clause in Luka Modric contract talks

Real Madrid star Luka Modric will make a final decision on his Los Blancos future in the coming weeks.

Modric’s current deal in the Spanish capital expires at the end of June, with both parties open to another 12-month renewal, as part of the club’s policy on players aged 30+.

The 37-year-old remains a crucial player in Carlo Ancelotti’s plans, as part of an experienced core in his starting XI.

However, progress over a renewal has continued to stall, despite Modric’s previous insistence over wanting to stay in Madrid, and end his career with the Spanish giants.

Modric has rejected suggestions of Real Madrid asking him to retire from international duty with Croatia, to confirm his continuation with them, as the veteran campaigner prepares to lead Zlatko Dalic’s side in Euro 2024 qualification.

As per reports from Diario AS, the issue of international retirement remains key, with Real Madrid determined to push for a concession from Modric.

After captaining Croatia to successive World Cup semi finals, and a final in 2018, Modric wants a final shot at glory next summer.

There is a potential for compromise, with Modric excused from non-competitive international matches, to seal an extension, but the midfielder remains committed to his country.