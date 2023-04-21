Marcos Alonso not considering Barcelona exit

Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso has no intention of leaving the club this summer.

The 32-year-old has added experience to the La Blaugrana squad, following his free transfer from Chelsea last summer, as a crucial member of Xavi’s team.

Rotating between left back and central defence, Xavi has utilised the La Roja international in key games in 2022/23, as a leader in a youthful defence.

Alonso agreed a 12-month extension to his deal in January, elongating his stay from June 2023 to 2024, with the contract subsequently ratified.

Despite Barcelona’s issues over contract registrations, Alonso’s one-year deal was accepted by La Liga, including a €50m exit clause.

However, the veteran full back has been the subject of transfer interest from Champions League semi finalists Inter Milan in recent days, if Barcelona look to sell.

Barcelona are plotting squad sales, to reduce their salary bill, but as per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Alonso will reject an offer to leave the Camp Nou.