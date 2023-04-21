Jan Oblak reveals Champions League anguish in 2023

Atletico Madrid goal keeper Jan Oblak has revealed he cannot stand to watch Champions League matches this season, following the club’s group stage exit.

Los Rojblancos crashed out of Europe at the first hurdle, for the first time since 2018, after a disastrous run of results in the first half of the campaign.

Diego Simeone’s side missed out on a Europa League safety net, after finishing bottom of Group B, with just one win from six games, after defeats to Porto, Club Brugge and Bayern Leverkusen.

Despite rallying since their World Cup return, with the potential of finishing second in La Liga this season, Oblak is still bruised from their European failure at the back end of 2022.

“I’m not watching the Champions League because it hurts me not to play in it”, he told an interview with TV3, reported via Diario AS.

“It’s hard to take that we lost in the group stage, it’s hard to see that others are playing, and not be there.”

Atletico look certain to secure another Champions League qualification spot for 2023/24, as part of a 13-game La Liga unbeaten streak, including six successive league wins.

Oblak’s Atletico head to league leaders Barcelona this weekend, with the hosts currently 11 points clear in the title race, as Atletico look to close the gap on second place Real Madrid.