Ex-referee threatened with bullet – alleges connection to Caso Negreira scandal

A former referee, Sergi Albert Gimenez, has claimed that he has been threatened after a familiar member found a bullet on his property.

Albert Gimenez told RadioMarca (via Relevo), that one of his familiar members found a bullet at his garage spot. He then detailed how he called the police to investigate the matter and collect the evidence. As far as can be proven so far, the bullet has not yet been accompanied by any message.

He went on to make a rather astounding assertion, that the threat came from the son of Enriquez Negreira, currently under investigation for corruption in El Caso Negreira.

“Javier Enriquez Romero had a list of all the owners. This is a clear threat. If something happens to me, there are the means to denounce it.”

Albert noted that Enriquez Romero also had a garage spot in the sam area.

“For me it is a threat and it could come from Enriquez Negreira’s camp. His son, as the owner of the space, knew that I also have a garage space there. In fact, we have coincided in meetings of owners. It’s really striking to me that they would leave a bullet in my square.”

“Let them know that if the previous time I was not silent, now I will be even less so. It’s something very serious and you have to get to the bottom of this.”

“I don’t have to tell any president how he has to spend the money. The feeling that it gives me is that there are many people who have received that money in cash.”

He has spoken in the past about Enriquez Negreira, claiming that he was pressured by the former Vice-President of the Referees Committee, and also alleging that another colleague Emilio Guruzeta was also ‘bought’. The assertion is that Enriquez Romero is threatening him to stay silent on the refereeing scandal which is dominating the news cycle in Spanish football.