Ex-masseuse to Cristiano Ronaldo tells how star sold car to obtain pop star’s number

Cristiano Ronaldo is a man used to getting what he wants, and based on his career, he will go to incredible lengths to get there. An ex-physio at Manchester United has detailed how he once sold his car for girl’s number.

According to Rod Thornley (The Sun via Cadena SER), ahead of Ronaldo’s move to Real Madrid in 2009, he found an inventive way of selling off his old car.

“It was March or April, Cristiano already knew that he was going to go to Real Madrid and that he would leave at the end of the season. Once, while ‘X Factor’ was on television, he said ‘who is that girl?’ It was Kimberly Wyatt from the ‘Pussycat Dolls.’ She asked me ‘can you get me her phone number?’ and I said ‘what do I get from that? I always get you the numbers of girls and I don’t get anything out of it’.

“That’s when Cristiano said: ‘Do you like my car?’ It was a Porsche Carrera. ‘When I go to the Real Madrid, I’ll leave it to you at half price,’ he told me. And it took me 10 minutes to get Kimberly Wyatt’s number.”

Thornley would go on to detail how he bought the car for £30k from Ronaldo before he then flipped it the next day for it’s original price of £60k. It would pay for his summer holidays to the Maldives that summer.

Ronaldo went on to date Irina Shayk while in Madrid, before becoming long-term partners with Georgina Rodrigues, whom he lives with in Saudi Arabia since his move to Al-Nassr.