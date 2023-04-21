David Alaba ruled out of Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo

Real Madrid will be without key defender David Alaba for their weekend La Liga clash with Celta Vigo.

The Austrian international has struggled with injuries since the start of 2023 and he was withdrawn at half time in the midweek 2-0 Champions League win away at Chelsea.

Antonio Rudiger played the second period at Stamford Bridge, as Los Blancos booked a semi final clash with Manchester City, with Alaba’s muscle injury keeping him sidelined.

Rudiger is set to start against the Galicians at the Estadio Santiago Bernanbeu, with Ferland Mendy still out, and Eden Hazard omitted from the 22-man squad.

Carlo Ancelotti offered a cryptic pre-game answer, when asked about his plans for rotations tomorrow night, claiming he could stick with an unchanged XI, but insisted his full squad needs to be match fit.

If the Italian does rest some of his veteran stars, Aurelien Tchouameni and Dani Ceballos could come into the starting team, in a rejigged midfield unit.