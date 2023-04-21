Brighton star Moises Caicedo – “I dream of playing for Real Madrid”

Brighton and Hove Albion star Moises Caicedo has declared that he dreams of playing for Real Madrid.

The 21-year-old Ecuadorian has taken the Premier League by storm since arriving, and within a season of doing so, was being linked with moves elsewhere. Currently Arsenal are the side most strongly linked.

In a recent interview with Cadena SER, Caicedo explained that his main objective eventually was to play in the Champions League. He left no doubt as to which team he wanted to play with.

“It was always my dream to play for Real Madrid. Now I’m doing things very well and why not one day play there and win the Champions League with Real Madrid.”

He would go on to wax lyrical about their performances.

“The way they play, the personality, the style, it’s really impressive,” he continued.

It is not a move that is on the cards currently, with Real Madrid already struggling to fit in their incredibly talented youngsters Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni.

However no doubt a few ears in the Spanish capital will have pricked up, and duly noted that desire should they be on the hunt for the future.