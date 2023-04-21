Barcelona to escape Champions League ban next season after Joan Laporta meets Aleksander Ceferin

Barcelona are expected to escape a European ban for next season, after a meeting between President Joan Laporta and UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin.

Laporta travelled to Slovenia with agent Pini Zahavi to broach the matter, as UEFA carry out an investigation into Caso Negreira separate from the legal case in Spain.

The reporting had been that UEFA were keen to ensure an investigation was completed as quickly as possible in order to resolve the matter ahead of next season, and presumably impose sanctions should Barcelona be found guilty of attempting to influence games. The most talked about sanction was a ban from the Champions League.

Sport now say that the meeting went well though, and Barcelona can now breathe easy that they will not be punished this summer. Laporta has persuaded Ceferin to wait until the legal process is completed in Spain before coming to their own conclusions. While Ceferin did not commit to any action one way or the other, Barcelona’s attache left feeling confident about the situation.

If that indeed is the case, then it will be a major relief for the Blaugrana. It would guarantee their financial future for next season, which is an important step given their problems with the salary limit and the burgeoning debt. It is worth recalling that Barcelona are set to lose money moving to the Montjuic stadium while it is renovated, and are attempting to redevelop the area around Camp Nou with the Espai Barca project.