Barcelona set €100m sales target in order to carry out summer business

Barcelona will look to bring in €100m through sales in order to improve their salary limit situation this summer.

La Liga President Javier Tebas has explained in the past that Barcelona are around €180m over their salary limit for next season as things stand, a figure they must make up in sales or savings in order to register the contracts of Marcos Alonso, Gavi and Ronald Araujo.

Recently it was also reported that Barcelona have presented a plan of action for the summer that would see them make two major sales, and bring in four new signings this summer. Seemingly they are close to giving it the green light. One of those signings would be Lionel Messi.

Less than 24 hours later MD have reported that the Blaugrana want to make at least €100m through sales this summer. The Catalan daily have highlighted five players that will be options for Barcelona to raise that money.

Inigo Martinez is expected to be one of the players that arrives this summer, and thus Eric Garcia’s position is up in the air. Meanwhile Franck Kessie has shown himself to be useful so far, but having arrived on a free, would make a big difference to the accounts if he were sold.

Meanwhile the forwards are all under fire, with the exception of Robert Lewandowski and Ousmane Dembele. Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres and Raphinha have all been suggested as options to be sold, with none of the three meeting expectations so far.

Manager Xavi Hernandez has backed all three to stay and succeed, but equally it could be said that he has little choice in the matter. Anything else would dent confidence, perhaps disillusion the players themselves and ultimately devalue them on the market.