Barcelona fans delighted as new kit is leaked for next season harking back to classic design

Barcelona fans have been reacting enthusiastically to the latest leak of the 2023-24 home kit. The new design reminds of the mid-2000s with a more simple and classic design.

Generally Barcelona tend to oscillate between a more classic design and a more radical change of late, but it appears they will be moving to a more conventional design again this season, as per FootyHeadlines.

Their home kit will consist of just the three main stripes, with a white Spotify sponsor and white Nike badge. The design is similar to that of 2003/04, the first side under Joan Laporta as President, including Luis Enrique, Ronaldinho and Xavi Hernandez.

Their away kit was leaked earlier in the year, where Barcelona are expected to go back to a pure white kit for the first time since the 1970s.

Barcelona dabbled with the idea this season, putting together a grey design. It will also feature a retro badge from the same era.