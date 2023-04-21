Barcelona open Clement Lenglet transfer talks with Tottenham

Barcelona are pushing to secure a transfer deal to sell Clement Lenglet to Tottenham.

The 27-year-old defender completed a season-long loan to the Premier League side, at the start of the 2022/23 campaign, after slipping out of Xavi’s plans.

The French international has impressed during his time in North London, despite the club’s managerial upheaval, with 19 Premier League starts in the Spurs backline.

Lenglet is a first choice pick in a back three, alongside Eric Dier and World Cup winner Cristian Romero, with the Premier League side keen to retain him.

As per reports from Diario Sport, despite the lack of a purchase clause in the initial deal, both parties are ready to negotiate, with Barcelona working to reduce their salary bill for next season.

Tottenham are set to complete a €12m deal for the 27-year-old, at the end of the current campaign, as Barcelona aim to offload another squad player from their bloated roster.