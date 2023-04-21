Antoine Griezmann opens up ‘positives’ at Barcelona

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann has revealed it was not all negative during his time at Barcelona.

Griezmann has taken time to settle back in Madrid, after eventually agreeing a permanent return to the Spanish capital from Catalonia, in October 2022.

The French international has netted 11 La Liga goals in 2022/23, plus eight league assists, as part of a key role for Los Rojibalncos.

The 32-year-old has admitted to struggling initially, as he needed to win back the support of the Atletico fans, who were angered by his 2019 switch to the Camp Nou.

However, ahead of Atletico’s trip to Barcelona this weekend, Griezmann has insisted he does have some fond memories, of an uninspiring stint with La Blaugrana.

“The first year was complicated, I played as a substitute, in a new system and position. I had to get used to all that”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“But, in the second year, I liked it, I enjoyed it.”

Atletico look certain to secure another Champions League qualification spot this season, as part of a 13-game La Liga unbeaten streak, including six successive league wins.

Diego Simeone’s side go to league leaders Barcelona, with the hosts 11 points clear in the title race, as Atletico aim to close the gap on second place Real Madrid.