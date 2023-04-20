WATCH: Youssef En-Nesyri gets his second and Sevilla’s third against Manchester United

Sevilla are heading through to the semi-finals of the Europa League, after adding a third goal against Manchester United in the second leg of their quarter-final tie at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Last week’s 2-2 draw in the first leg at Old Trafford left the tie finely poised going into Thursday’s match, and Sevilla started the match in perfect style, taking the lead after 9 minutes courtesy of Youssef En-Nesyri.

It got even better for Sevilla two minutes into the second half, as Loic Bade’s looping header went into the back of the net, via the crossbar.

Sevilla have now secured their passage into the last four of the Europa League, having now made it 3-0. En-Nesyri has grabbed his second of the evening, with David De Gea making a huge mistake to allow the goal.

A terrible night for Man Utd only gets worse… David De Gea will not want to watch this game back 😬#UEL pic.twitter.com/z9iiPlCDZE — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 20, 2023

It has been a dream evening for Sevilla, who can now look forward to playing in the Europa League semi-finals, where they will face either Sporting CP or Juventus.