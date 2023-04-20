WATCH: Sevilla on course for Europa League semi-finals as Loic Bade makes it 2-0

Sevilla are Europa League specialists for a reason, and they are now well on course to reach the semi-finals of the competition after doubling their lead against Manchester United.

Last week’s 2-2 draw in the first leg ensured a winner-takes-all match at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan this week, and the game started perfectly for Sevilla, with Youssef En-Nesyri opening the scoring inside the first 10 minutes, after an error from Harry Maguire.

Lucas Ocampos though he made it 2-0 just before half time, but VAR ruled his goal out due to an offside in the build-up. Luckily for Sevilla, they have now doubled their lead, with Loic Bade heading home from an Ivan Rakitic corner.

Disaster for Man Utd, as Sevilla strike immediately in the second half through Loic Bade! 💥 His header loops over David De Gea and the away side have it all to do now!

David De Gea did not cover himself in glory for Sevilla’s opener, and he will feel that he should have done better with Bade’s effort too.

Sevilla are in dreamland, and they will now look to see out the remaining of the match, as they target a semi-final tie against either Sporting CP or Juventus.