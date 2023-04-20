WATCH: Jose Luis Mendilibar delighted to lead Sevilla into Europa League semi-finals

Since taking the reins at Sevilla last month, Jose Luis Mendilibar has begun to turn their fortunes around. Los Nervionenses have won two out of three in La Liga, and they have now progressed to the semi-finals of the Europa League.

Thursday’s 3-0 win over Manchester United at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan ensured a 5-2 aggregate victory for Sevilla, setting up a semi-final clash with Juventus next month.

It was a special night for Los Nervionenses, and speaking to Movistar+ after the match, Mendilibar admitted that he felt so grateful to lead Sevilla to their historic victory over Man United.

“I am grateful for having the opportunity to be in charge for this game. I’m thankful to the players, they have believed in what I have asked of them.”

El @SevillaFC sigue navegando en Europa pero la nobleza de José Luis Mendilibar no cambia: "Agradecido por tener la oportunidad de poder 'jugar' este partido. Agradecerlo a los jugadores: creen en lo que les pides". #LaCasaDelFútbol #UEL pic.twitter.com/U47Ctn6vln — Fútbol en Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarFutbol) April 20, 2023

Sevilla fans will be dreaming on a seventh UEFA Cup/Europa League triumph, and they are well positioned to do so. Should they overcome Juventus, they would take on either Bayer Leverkusen or Roma in the final.

Attention will now turn back to league matters for Sevilla, starting with the visit of Villarreal on Sunday, as they look to move further clear of the relegation places in La Liga.