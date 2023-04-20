Vedat Muriqi responds to manager Javier Aguirre – ‘You’re not too pretty either’

Real Mallorca forward Vedat Muriqi has responded to manager Javier Aguirre’s consistent comments about his appearance.

The foul-mouthed Mexican coach has called Muriqi ‘ugly’ all season, and recently doubled down on that characterisation in a press conference. It’s all taken in good humour though, as Muriqi explained on Cadena SER.

“Everything is fine with Javier Aguirre, but I know that here he said that I was very ugly.”

“The next morning we met, and I told him that he is not so pretty either. He laughed and agreed with me (…).”

Aguirre and Muriqi have fit together like a glove, the former helping Mallorca out of the relegation battle, the latter scoring 12 goals this season – only Enes Unal, Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski have more.

“He is a coach who has changed things a lot at the club, and we’ve noticed it from day one. When he arrived, he changed our attitude with his joy. I didn’t expect the team to change so much with him, he’s incredible. He’s done a great job and all the players love him,” waxed Muriqi.

The 28-year-old has been attracting attention from elsewhere, but has maintained he wants to remain at Mallorca regardless. Both are adored by the fans in Mallorca.