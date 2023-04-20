Mallorca

Vedat Muriqi responds to manager Javier Aguirre – ‘You’re not too pretty either’

Real Mallorca forward Vedat Muriqi has responded to manager Javier Aguirre’s consistent comments about his appearance.

The foul-mouthed Mexican coach has called Muriqi ‘ugly’ all season, and recently doubled down on that characterisation in a press conference. It’s all taken in good humour though, as Muriqi explained on Cadena SER.

“Everything is fine with Javier Aguirre, but I know that here he said that I was very ugly.”

“The next morning we met, and I told him that he is not so pretty either. He laughed and agreed with me (…).”

Aguirre and Muriqi have fit together like a glove, the former helping Mallorca out of the relegation battle, the latter scoring 12 goals this season – only Enes Unal, Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski have more.

“He is a coach who has changed things a lot at the club, and we’ve noticed it from day one. When he arrived, he changed our attitude with his joy. I didn’t expect the team to change so much with him, he’s incredible. He’s done a great job and all the players love him,” waxed Muriqi.

The 28-year-old has been attracting attention from elsewhere, but has maintained he wants to remain at Mallorca regardless. Both are adored by the fans in Mallorca.

Posted by

Tags Javier Aguirre Real Mallorca Vedat Muriqi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News