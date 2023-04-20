Vedat Muriqi confirms desire to stay at Real Mallorca

Imposing Kosovan forward Vedat Muriqi has confirmed that he is content to remain at Real Mallorca for the foreseeable.

The 28-year-old arrived on loan from Lazio last season in January, and immediately to life on the island, playing a crucial role in their survival last season. He signed permanently for Mallorca for €8m.

Los Bermellones are much more comfortable in midtable now, in no small part down to Muriqi’s 12 goals. It has attracted admiring glances from elsewhere, bringing speculation that others with more resources may move for him.

However speaking to Cadena SER, Muriqi confirmed that he had no intention of going anywhere.

“My ambition is to play for Mallorca and be able to win something with this club.”

“I had a lot of doubts when I arrived, because my last signing did not go well for me. But, from the first day, I have felt at home.”

“I have a year and a half more, and I told my agent that I don’t want him to get involved with offers because I want to stay. I’m very happy here. I want to finish my career here and be able to win something. When you win with a team that’s like your home, it’s better.”

Those goals place him fourth-top in the goalscoring charts this season, with the target man leading the line for Mallorca all season. Muriqi is well-loved by the locals too, admitting earlier in the season that he rarely has to buy a drink.