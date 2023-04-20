Valencia the least effective team in La Liga as concerning statistics emerge

Valencia’s woes are just as evident in their statistics. Los Che have nine games to save themselves from relegation, and are four points away from safety.

A large part of that has been their poor run in 2023, firstly under Gennaro Gattuso and then Ruben Baraja. They are the worst side in La Liga in 2023, having picked up just 8 points in total.

In particular, Valencia are struggling to put away the goals, managing just 6 in 16 over the same time period. According to Diario AS, they are the side underperforming their xG the most (7.6), followed by Villarreal (5.7), Cadiz (5.3) and Real Betis (5.2). Justin Kluivert and Edinson Cavani are their top scorers with 7, while Samu Castillejo and Samuel Lino are tied on 4 each too.

Los Che have the perfect opportunity to set a few things right against bottom-placed Elche this weekend in an East Coast derby. Valencia will need to find some goalscoring form in the run in, with many pointing to Cavani for some leadership.