UEFA turn down Real Madrid’s Champions League semi-final request

Following their respective quarter-final progressions this week, Real Madrid and Manchester City will face off in their showdown Champions League semi-final tie next month.

Real Madrid saw off Chelsea with relative ease in their quarter-final match-up, while Man City did the same against Bayern Munich. Both will feel they are in with a great chance of winning the competition.

May will be a busy month for Real Madrid. They take on Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final on the 6th, with the first leg against Man City at the Santiago Bernabeu on the 9th, and the second leg on the 17th.

According to Melchor Ruiz, Real Madrid requested to UEFA and the RFEF that the first leg of their tie with Man City be moved to the 10th, with the return leg in Manchester six days later. However, that has been turned down.

As a result, Real Madrid will have just three days between the Copa del Rey final and their semi-final first leg against Man City, which is far from ideal for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, who are targeting success in both competitions.