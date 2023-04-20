Sevilla missing four key players for Manchester United clash

Sevilla will be without four players for the visit of Manchester United, three of which would likely have been in contention to start the match.

Two of them were already known about in Pape Gueye and Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona, who were not registered for the Europa League. Meanwhile Gonzalo Montiel will be suspended for accumulation of yellow cards, which he reached at Old Trafford. Finally, Joan Jordan has aggravated his muscle injuries and is set to be out for several weeks after playing against Valencia last weekend. Manager Jose Luis Mendilibar confirmed as much to Relevo.

From a United perspective, they will be missing the likes of Scott McTominay through injury, and Bruno Fernandes via suspension, but Marcus Rashford looks as if he may be back for the match.

Gueye’s physicality and ability to play vertical passes will be a big miss for Los Nervionses. As will the loss of Montiel – the Argentine defender combined with Jesus Navas last week to form a brilliant tandem that caused their opponents more problems than any other area of the pitch. Working Sevilla’s favour is that their win over Valencia has eased the pressure in La Liga, allowing Sevilla to give this game their full attention.