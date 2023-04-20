Sevilla manager Jose Luis Mendilibar reveals plan to stop Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford

Sevilla know that they are just one big performance away from the semi-final of the Europa League semi-final once again. They go into their second leg against Manchester United (2-2 on aggregate) with the confidence of knowing that every time they have come this far, Los Nervionenses have won the competition.

A large part of that will depend on how they deal with Marcus Rashford. The United striker has been in scintillating form this season, and has already put Barcelona and Real Betis to the sword in the knockout stages, proving impossible to control.

Asked about it before the game, Sevilla coach Jose Luis Mendilibar said the important thing was to remain focused on what they want to do rather than stopping their rivals.

“Rashford is one of the best strikers in Europe, but we can’t change our minds because of that. We think about ourselves, respecting our rivals. When we know the line-up we can give more details to our players. We’ve had a lot of people injured and some of them notice more to be able to play several games in a row.”

Mendilibar had earlier admitted that he was not used to such big matches, but that the club was. It was something he said you could feel on the streets of Seville too.

“I expect the stadium to be packed. With the colours of the club and from start to finish, supporting the players. Even though they have not been getting results lately, this competition for Sevilla players is different. You see it on the street. They tell you about it. Tomorrow we’ll see,” he told Relevo.

Los Nervionenses were lucky to avoid a heavy defeat last week at Old Trafford, yet if they can show the same spirit as they did in England for the final half hour, then they will stand a chance. There are expected to be many changes from the first leg too, having earned themselves some breathing room from the relegation zone.

Image via Lewis Storey/Getty Images