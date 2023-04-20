Sevilla dump Manchester United out of the Europa League to set up semi-final tie with Juventus

Sevilla’s European dream remains very much alive, as they have progressed to the semi-finals of the Europa League, after an emphatic 3-0 win over Manchester United on Thursday evening ensured a 5-2 aggregate victory.

Jose Luis Mendilibar’s side got off to a perfect start at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. Harry Maguire’s dallied on the ball, which allowed Erik Lamela to play in Youssef En-Nesyri, who finished beyond David De Gea after only nine minutes.

Lucas Ocampos thought he had made it 2-0 just before half time, but his effort was ruled out by VAR after an offside in the build-up. Luckily for Los Nervionenses, they did double their lead two minutes into the second half, after Loic Bade’s looping header flew over De Gea into the net.

En-Nesyri completed a special night for Sevilla by grabbing a third late on, finishing into an empty net after another error from De Gea allowed an easy finish.

Sevilla dominated Man United for the vast majority of the match, and they are full deserving of their progression into the final four of the Europa League. They will take on Juventus, after the Italian giants defeated Sporting CP 2-1 on aggregate in their quarter-final tie.

Image via Fernando Bizerra/EFE