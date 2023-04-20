Real Madrid pay tribute to Barcelona legend Josep Maria Fuste following his death

On Thursday, Barcelona announced the very sad news that their former player, Josep Maria Fuste, has passed away at the age of 82.

Fuste is considered to be an icon of the Barcelona sides of the 1960s and early 70s. Between 1962 and 1972, he made 406 appearances in the famous Blaugrana shirt, scoring 117 goals from midfield. He also won three Spanish Cups during his time in Catalonia (1962/63, 1967/68 and 1970/71).

Josep Maria Fusté, who made 406 appearances and scored 117 goals while starring for Barça from 1962 to 1972, has passed away. Barça fans everywhere will always remember you. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/orSmpy4NLp — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 20, 2023

Barcelona led the tributes to Fuste, and they were joined Real Madrid, who posted a statement in which they offered their condolences to his family, former teammates and those associated with Fuste’s former clubs.

Comunicado Oficial: fallecimiento de Josep Maria Fusté.#RealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) April 20, 2023

Given the animosity that has existed between Real Madrid and Barcelona this week, following accusations from both clubs about the other being the “club of the regime”, it is good to see that they have aligned in their respect for Fuste.

