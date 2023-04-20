“Real Madrid are vulnerable” – Arsene Wenger backs Manchester City to reach Champions League final

For the second time in as many seasons, Real Madrid and Manchester City will meet in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Both sides will fancy their chances of winning the entire competition, and the winner of the tie will face either Inter Milan or AC Milan in the final in Istanbul.

The tie is sure to be a captivating affair, and former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has stated his belief that Man City and Milan are the favourites to progress from their respective semi-finals, as per Diario AS.

“I would say that, at this moment, I would give Milan and Man City a small advantage, due to their defensive stability. Maybe Real Madrid is a little more vulnerable defensively.”

Wenger’s statements will likely not go down well in the Spanish capital, especially since Real Madrid have conceded just eight goals in their 12 Champions League matches so far. However, Man City have conceded half of that.