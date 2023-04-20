Manchester United get Marcus Rashford back from injury for Sevilla clash, but lose midfielder

Manchester United will have their star offensive weapon back for their Europa League quarter-final second leg against Sevilla, with Marcus Rashford set to be fit. He trained the day before the match, having missed the first leg through a muscle issue.

Rashford has been the bane for Spanish sides in the knockout stages. While he ony played 32 minutes against Real Sociedad in the group stages, Rashford has 3 goals and an assist in his four matches against Barcelona and Real Betis, part of a 27-goal and 10-assist tally for the season.

They will however be without Scott McTominay, who has had a late problem. They are also missing Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane through injury, while Bruno Fernandes is suspended.

Tyrell Malacia, Marcel Sabitzer and Luka Shaw have all been nursing various muscle problems too, but all trained the day before the match, and will be available, as per MEN.

Sevilla are missing four players from their line-up too, but are unlikely to rotate as much as they did in the first leg. For Los Nervionenses, a win would be a chance to salvage something from a gruesome season.