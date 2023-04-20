Luis Suarez takes to social media to tease Barcelona return for Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi’s name has been on the lips of many Barcelona fans for several weeks now, ever since the chances of him returning to the club became somewhat possible.

Messi’s contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the season, and with a renewal looking increasingly unlikely, he could be available for free this summer.

Barcelona want to bring him back, and on Thursday, it was reported that they have agreed a viability plan with La Liga, which will allow them to pursue a deal for their former player in the next few weeks.

As expected, the news has generated much excitement, no less with Messi’s former teammate at Barcelona, Luis Suarez. The Uruguayan took to Instagram to tease the homecoming of his friend.

Barcelona are confident of securing a deal for Messi, although there is still a long way to go before any possible move can be completed. Nevertheless, Cules all around the world, including Suarez, are beginning to dream.