Kylian Mbappe deemed as an “unnecessary luxury” for Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s interest in Kylian Mbappe has been well documented for several years now.

The French international rejected Los Blancos last season, in order to stay with Paris Saint-Germain, but despite this, club officials at the reigning European champions have seemingly been undeterred.

Florentino Perez is said to still be keen on signing Mbappe, despite last season’s rejection. However, Sport have speculated as to whether he is actually needed at the Santiago Bernabeu, citing the fact that Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo are already in the first team squad.

Mbappe’s signing would likely mean that one of the two Brazilians would drop out of the regular starting line-up at Real Madrid, especially if a move for Manchester City’s Erling Haaland is indeed targeted next summer.

Mbappe has been one of the best players in world football for a few years now, although his post-World Cup performances have been underwhelming. He continues to be linked to Real Madrid, but could both parties look to move on from that interest?